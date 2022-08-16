BCCI President Sourav Ganguly mourns demise of Amitabh Choudhary

Amitabh Chaudhary, the former BCCI secretary and president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) died of heart attack on Tuesday morning. "Deeply saddened by news of sudden passing away of former JPSC chairman Shri Amitabh Chaudhary. Former IPS officer Amitabh ji played a significant role in development of cricket in the state. May his soul rest in peace and condolences and strength to his family in this hour of grief," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted.

Chaudhary also played a major role in building one of the finest cricket stadiums in Ranchi and should be considered instrumental in bringing international cricket and IPL to the industrial town.He had also served as a BCCI joint secretary and was an administrative manager with the Indian team on a few occasions. However, his toughest assignment was the 2005 tour of Zimbabwe, where the much publicised fall-out happened between erstwhile captain Sourav Ganguly and then coach Greg Chappell.