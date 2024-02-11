Sourav Ganguly's ₹1.6 Lakh Phone Stolen from Kolkata Home, VIP Numbers and Bank Data at Risk

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's phone was reportedly stolen from his residence in Behala, Kolkata. According to reports, Ganguly lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station on Saturday (February 10). As a result, the incident came to light.

In his communication, Ganguly expressed concern about data theft, citing that the phone contained personal information. He urged the authorities to take measures to avoid any misuse.

Ganguly was away from home when his phone was stolen. He mentioned the specific spot where he kept his phone on Saturday, and it has been missing since then.

As per the report, painting work is currently going on at Ganguly’s residence, resulting in an influx of masons, who are now potential subjects for police questioning.

In his letter to the officer-in-charge of the Thakurpukur police station, Ganguly reportedly said that the mobile phone had gone missing from his house. He recalled last seeing the device around 11:30 AM, after which it could not be located.

The loss of the phone is a big setback for Sourav Ganguly because it provided 'access' to multiple accounts and contained sensitive personal data.

Ganguly highlighted that the phone number is 'linked' to his bank account and holds 'saved' contact details of several important individuals. The former BCCI President has requested the police to recover his phone and ensure that the information it holds is not disclosed under any circumstances.