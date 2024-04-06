"It's Not Hardik’s Fault That He Has Been Appointed as Captain": Sourav Ganguly's Message to Booing MI Fans

Hardik Pandya's tenure as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain has hit a rough patch, both on and off the field. The star all-rounder has been booed by home supporters in every game since taking over from Rohit Sharma, a move that left a section of the fanbase unhappy.

Pandya's struggles were amplified at the Wankhede Stadium, MI's home ground, where he was met with loud jeers. This incident marked a rare moment of hostility directed towards a local player by their own fans.

However, cricket legend and Delhi Capitals director Sourav Ganguly has defended Pandya. “Fans shouldn’t boo Hardik Pandya, it’s not correct. Rohit Sharma is a different class, his performance has been on a different level. But it's not Hardik’s fault that he has been appointed as captain by the franchise,” Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by PTI.

With both teams desperate for a win, the upcoming clash between Mumbai and Delhi offers MI a chance to break their losing streak. Delhi themselves are in a precarious position, just two points above MI in the standings.

Will Pandya be able to silence the boos with a crucial victory? Only time will tell.