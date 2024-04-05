IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After CSK vs SRH Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climbed to fifth place in the IPL 2024 points table after a six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). SRH now have four points from four matches, tying third-place CSK. CSK's net run rate dropped from 0.976 to 0.517, while Hyderabad's rose from 0.204 to 0.409.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans fell to sixth and seventh, respectively, following SRH's victory. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals remain atop the standings.

Abhishek Sharma's quickfire knock of 37 runs from 12 balls in the powerplay propelled SRH to victory, chasing down a 166-run target in 18.1 overs. Shivam Dube's 24-ball 45 went in vain for CSK.

The IPL returns to Jaipur tomorrow for a clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Faf du Plessis. RR boasts a perfect 3-0 record, trailing only Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate. They've won both home matches this season. A victory at Sawai Man Singh Stadium would propel them to the top spot.

Conversely, RCB could jump from ninth to third with a convincing win over RR, mirroring their success against them in Jaipur last year.

Here's the IPL 2024 Points Table after the SRH vs CSK match:

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.518 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.249 Chennai Super Kings 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.517 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.483 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.409 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.22 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.58 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.876 Delhi Capitals 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.347 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.423

Here's the IPL Orange Cap leaderboard after the SRH vs CSK match:

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s Virat Kohli 4 4 203 67.67 140.97 17 8 Riyan Parag 3 3 181 60.33 160.18 13 12 Heinrich Klaasen 3 3 167 83.5 219.74 5 17 Shubman Gill 4 4 164 54.67 159.22 11 7 Sai Sudharsan 4 4 160 40 128 16 2 Rishabh Pant 4 4 152 38 158.33 12 9 David Warner 4 4 148 37 143.69 15 9 Nicholas Pooran 3 3 146 48.67 175.9 8 12 Quinton de Kock 3 3 139 46.33 140.4 14 7 Shikhar Dhawan 4 4 138 34.5 131.43 16 -

Read Also | Pat Cummins Withdraws 'Obstructing the Field' Appeal Against Jadeja in CSK vs SRH Match; Mohammad Kaif Questions His Decision

Here's the IPL Purple Cap leaderboard after the SRH vs CSK match:

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers Mohit Sharma 4 16 96 7 18.71 131 - Mustafizur Rahman 3 12 72 7 15.14 106 - Mayank Yadav 2 8 48 6 6.83 41 - Yuzvendra Chahal 3 10 60 6 9.17 55 - Khaleel Ahmed 4 16 96 6 21.83 131 - Kagiso Rabada 4 16 96 6 23.5 141 - Trent Boult 3 11 66 5 17.2 86 - Harshit Rana 3 8 48 5 14.4 72 - Nandre Burger 3 10 60 5 18.2 91 - Andre Russell 3 7.2 44 5 13.6 68 -

Joy for the Orange Army 🧡 as they register their second home win of the season 👌👌@SunRisers climb to number 5⃣ on the Points Table 😎



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/O4Q3bQNgUP#TATAIPL | #SRHvCSKpic.twitter.com/QWS4n2Ih8D — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2024

CSK vs SRH Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets to register their second win in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Chasing 166, SRH were off to a blistering start as Abhishek Sharma and Australian batsman Travis Head shared a 46-run stand in just 16 balls for the first wicket. Sharma did the bulk of the scoring during the stand, smashing four sixes and three fours to race away to 37 off just 11 balls before Deepak Chahar dismissed him in the third over to give CSK the much-needed first breakthrough.

However, it did not help the defending champions claw their way back into the game. Head and Aiden Markram kept batting aggressively and shared a 60-run stand for the second wicket before Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Head for 31. Markram went on to complete a fifty before he and Shahbaz Ahmed were dismissed in quick succession by Moeen Ali. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy then shared an unbeaten 25-run stand to take SRH home with 11 balls remaining.

Earlier in the game, CSK finished their innings on 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. CSK were reeling at 54 for 2 in the eighth over before Shivam Dube's quickfire knock gave the innings some much-needed momentum. The southpaw scored 45 off just 24 balls before being dismissed by Pat Cummins in the 14th over.

After his dismissal, CSK's innings lost momentum again. The reigning champions could manage only 45 runs in the last six overs to finish on 165 on a pitch where more than 500 runs were scored a few days ago.

Read Also | MS Dhoni's New E-bike Ad Singing 'Bole Jo Koyal' Goes Viral, Fans React