BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announces INR 5 crore cash prize for victorious India U19 Women's team

Potchefstroom, Jan 29 BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced a cash prize of INR 5 crore for the India Women's U19 cricket team and support staff after they beat England by seven wickets to win the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

"Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup. This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren't overawed by the big occasion speaks volumes about their steely characters and temperament."

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," wrote Shah in a series of tweets just after India got their first global title in women's cricket.

Shafali Verma & Co produced a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding to bowl out England for just 68. Fast bowler Titas Sadhu, off-spinner Archana Devi and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra were accurate in their line, and length and found enough help to pick two wickets each. Shafali, left-arm spinners Mannat Kashyap and Sonam Yadav took a scalp each in a dominating bowling performance.

The fielding, despite a few blips, was athletic with some exceptional catches taken as England never got going with the bat. In chasing 69, on a slow pitch and aiding spinners, India lost Shafali and Shweta Sehrawat in the first four overs.

But Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) shared a 46-run stand for the third wicket to complete the chase in 14 overs and give India their first-ever World Cup title in women's cricket.

Shah also invited the India U19 women's team to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to be a part of the celebrations when the third T20I between India and New Zealand is played on Wednesday.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration. @BCCI @BCCIWomen," he added.

It was fitting that 18 years after India first made it to the final of a global tournament in women's cricket through the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, they finally managed to get a global trophy through the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

At the helm of it was head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, who was a part of the India squad that came runners-up to Australia in the 2005 ODI World Cup final. January 29, 2023, has now become a day to remember for herself, Shafali, the whole U19 team, and Indian cricket.

