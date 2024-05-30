Sourav Ganguly Makes a Cryptic Comment As BCCI Hunts for New India Coach, Says ‘Choose Wisely’

As former star batter Rahul Dravid's tenure as India coach ended after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June, the BCCI's hunt for new India's head coach has already made headlines this week. Reports suggest the cricket body has shown interest in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s mentor and former Indian player Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, former BCCI president and India captain Sourav Ganguly seemed to have indirectly advised the BCCI boar to "choose...wisely". "The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely..." Ganguly wrote on X.

The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 30, 2024

The deadline for the submission of the application was May 27, but the BCCI are in no hurry to select Dravid's successor. The Indian cricket team players are currently focused on the T20 World Cup 2024 and the report said that it is possible that National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches can go with the team in some future tours if no decision is taken.

It is also learned that, Sourav Ganguly's post on X points out its controversy with the former coach Greg Chappell. Four months after Greg Chappell became India coach, Sourav Ganguly was sacked as captain and dropped from the team. After months of acrimony and covert mudslinging between the two, Ganguly returned to the side, while Chappell quit after the 2007 World Cup.