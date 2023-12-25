BCCI selects Harmanpreet Kaur-led squads for white-ball showdown with Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled two 16-member squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, with talismanic batter Harmanpreet Kaur retaining captaincy for both ODIs and T20Is. Smriti Mandhana will continue as her deputy.

Despite a recent 2-1 T20I series loss to England, the Indian team's morale remains high following consecutive Test victories against the same opponent. This momentum is expected to fuel their efforts in the forthcoming white-ball contests.

India's ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Pati, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

India's T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.