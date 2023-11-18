BCCI shares full lineup for grand cricket World Cup final ceremony - Check out full list here

The stage is set for the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final on November 19 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, promising a spectacular event filled with star-studded momen.

The ODI World Cup final is filled with amazing performances. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared details of the ceremony on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, It doesn't get any bigger than this. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime.

The spectacle commences as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team takes to the skies, showcasing mesmerizing aerobatic displays and painting a breathtaking canvas from 1:35 pm to 1:50 pm. Infusing a musical touch into the event, the renowned Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi, whose hit song Khalasi gained widespread acclaim on the internet, is set to captivate the audience during the first innings drinks break.

The excitement continues unabated as the BCCI presents a lineup of exceptional performers for the breaks, including musical luminaries such as Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi. Their electrifying performances are poised to captivate the audience, infusing a rhythmic vibe into the cricketing showdown.