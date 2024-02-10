BCCI Announces India’s Squad for Final Three Tests Against England in IDFC First Bank Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the final three Tests of the IDFC First Bank series against England. Rohit Sharma will captain the team, with Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain. The squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel as wicketkeeper, KS Bharat as wicketkeeper, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep.

Notably, Virat Kohli will continue to be unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons, as confirmed by the BCCI. The participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the upcoming matches will be contingent upon receiving fitness clearance, with the BCCI medical team playing a pivotal role in this decision-making process.