IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Day 4 at Lunch: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan Take Indai's Lead to 440 in Rajkot

Team India is in a commanding position with a lead of over 445 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. With Yashasvi Jaiswal still unbeaten at 149, India has surged ahead in the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, holding a lead of 440 runs in their second innings.

Having started the day at 207/2 after just 35 overs of batting, England were dismissed in their first innings for 319 on Saturday. Sarfaraz and Jaiswal are expected to continue their aggressive batting after lunch, indicating a formidable performance from India in this innings, which could prove decisive against England in this series.

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to India's squad in the ongoing five-match Test series against England after a brief absence due to a family emergency. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," stated the BCCI on Sunday.

It's Lunch on Day 4 in Rajkot!



Adding 118 runs to the overnight score, #TeamIndia have moved to 314/4 🙌



Stay Tuned for Second Session ⌛️



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5pje#INDvENG

The statement also confirmed that Ashwin would resume action on day four of the third Test match in Rajkot. "Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match," it added.