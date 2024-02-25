IND vs ENG 2024, 4th Test Day 3: India 307 All Out, England Leads by 46 As Dhruv Jurel Falls for 90

90 runs from Dhruv Jurel and a crucial partnership with Kuldeep Yadav rescue India from a precarious position on day three of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. The hosts were bundled out for 307, leaving England with a lead of 46 runs.
India looked vulnerable against Jamie Bashir's fiery pace. However, Kuldeep Yadav stepped up, playing a resolute innings of 28 runs off 131 balls. This crucial resistance allowed Jurel to make runs.
The young batsman displayed remarkable composure, adapting his game to the situation. He missed out on a century by a mere 10 runs, scoring a valiant 90 that included partnerships of 76 with Kuldeep and 30 with Akash Deep. Jurel's innings was a beacon of hope for India, who were in danger of being bowled out cheaply.
Despite Jurel's heroics, Bashir remained England's standout performer. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with figures of 5/84. His spell yesterday had turned the tide in England's favor, restricting India to a below-par total.