BCCI to allow live video conferencing during IPL auction for foreign coaching staff

In a major change, as per a Insidesport report, the BCCI is mulling a decision to allow video conferencing during the auction for foreign staff those who are unlikely to be present in Kochi on the auction day. The reason is the Christmas holiday and the absence of foreign staff. Most franchises will be without their foreign coaching staff who will be on holiday. A final call will be taken closer to the auction day at the franchises’ meeting. The Mini-Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23.As Covid-19 pandemic has helped revamp digital infrastructure at every point, video-conferencing isn’t a big deal anymore.

While phone call during the auction is allowed, whether there will be a dedicated video-conferencing facility, it is yet to be decided. Multiple franchises had requested BCCI to change the auction date of December 23rd owing to Christmas. The IPL mini 2023 will see 714 Indian and 277 overseas players for the franchises in the T20 league to pick from. Of these, nearly 700 players will be making their debut in the tournament if chosen 1000 players have registered in total. The mini-auction is different from the earlier held mega-auction as the 10 franchises managed to retain majority of their players. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 players. Of these, a maximum of 8 players can be from overseas. The 10 teams in total retained 163 players, including 50 overseas players.The two-day auction will begin on December 23 and continue on December 24. The mini-auction can available live on Star Sports and Voot from 6 pm onwards.