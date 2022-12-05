BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as India coach?

In a major development, BCCI is likely to replace Rahul Dravid as head coach from the T20 format. According to a Inside Sport report, world's richest cricket body is open to the idea of appointing a different coach for T20s. The new coaching set-up for the Indian T20 Team can be announced as soon as in January.

The report also adds, Hardik Pandya will be officially appointed as India’s new T20 skipper before series vs SriLanka. The board is also interested in appointing new coach for Indian T20 Team. In all likelihood, new coach will work in tandem with Rahul Dravid. Dravid will primarily focus on 50 over and test matches. Under Dravid's watchful eye, the team management has been cautious in how they handle its all-format talent. Additionally, they have experimented with a few alternative lineups without their top choices owing to a variety of factors. They have also made a few unexpected decisions along the process, which has startled many.