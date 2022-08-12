BCCI to take action against IPL owners investing in overseas leagues?

BCCI is concerned about the keen interest of IPL team owners in the overseas T20 leagues. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and others have invested in foreign leagues. A BCCI top official reluctantly admitted to InsideSport that they are looking into recent developments with the Indians buying teams in UAE and CSA T20 tournaments.

BCCI will not allow Indian players to play in these leagues to protect their interests. “BCCI has created a brand IPL, and the entire sporting world has lauded how it is run and managed. We must protect our brand, and the concerns are growing with owners investing their money in the leagues outside India.” “They are free to invest wherever they want, but BCCI will not allow Indian players to be part of the tournaments,” he added.