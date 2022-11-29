BCCI unlikely to change IPL 2023 auction date despite multiple franchises' requests

The IPL 2023 auction is likely to be held on December 23 after BCCI expressed their displeasure in postponing the mini auction. According to a report by Inside Sport numerous teams have requested that the December 23 auction date be changed due to Christmas. According to a top BCCI official, the board is 'unlikely' to approve the proposal owing to 'logistical concerns.' For the time being, the auction will take place in Kochi as scheduled.



According to a BCCI official, certain franchise executives would be on vacation throughout Christmas. They are unlikely, though, to modify the date. "Auction planning entails a significant amount of logistics. Changing the date would need redoing everything," reports say. The primary reason clubs want the auction rescheduled is that seven out of 10 teams have foreign head coaches. The franchises will need their head coaches to strategize for the forthcoming tournament and not having them present at the auction could be a huge blow. Additionally, the teams have foreign influence in multiple other departments, including batting coaches and data analysts. The mini-auction will be a one-day affair. Most teams have already put their core squads in place and would like to fine-tune ahead of the new edition of the IPL which will follow the old method of home and away games. It must be noted that the teams have retained a total of 163 players, and up to 85 players were released from their respective rosters. brought in to maximize the opportunity.