Ben Foakes tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of Headingley Test

Ben Foakes has tested positive for COVID-19. The wicketkeeper-batter, as a result, will no longer play a part in the ongoing Test against New Zealand. Foakes had not kept wickets on the third day when it was cited that the had a stiff back."Foakes was unable to keep wicket yesterday on day three of the Third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley suffering from back stiffness. On a further medical assessment yesterday evening, he subsequently tested positive after administering an LFT COVID-19 test."Details of his return to the England set-up will be announced in due course. However, it is hoped he will be fit for the LV= Insurance Test against India starting next Friday at Edgbaston," said a statement from ECB.England have also drafted in Sam Billings as a replacement, subject to approval.