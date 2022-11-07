Ben Stokes likely to put his name for IPL 2023 auction

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season as he has expressed interest in putting up his name for the upcoming mini-auction for the 2023 edition of the tournament.Notably, Stokes had pulled out of the IPL 2022 season, citing workload management with an aim to give his best for England in Test cricket. In 2021, the 31-year-old featured in just one IPL match for Rajasthan Royals before being injured.

Earlier this year, Stokes called time on his 50-over career, stating that he was not being able to give his 100 percent to the team in ODIs and playing all three formats amid a busy schedule is "unsustainable" for him.Now, a report published in Cricbuzz suggests that Stokes is showing some interest to feature in IPL 2023 even though the Ashes series immediately follows the cash-rich league next year. The iconic Ashes series will get underway on June 16 next year while the IPL is likely to end late May or early June. Therefore, franchise owners will keep a close eye on the availability of the English and Australian players for the upcoming season.