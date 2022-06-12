Bidding for IPL media rights goes past Rs 43,000 crore on Day 1

The overall value of Indian Premier League's (IPL) TV and digital rights reached Rs 43,050 crore on Day 1 of the e-auction, according to sources. This is nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017. There are four specific packages in which e-auction is being conducted for 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

The e-auction for the IPl media rights for the 2023-27 cycle got underway at around 11 AM IST on June 12 (Sunday) with packages A and B going under the hammer first. The media rights have been categorised into a total of four packages by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this time around.Package A consists of the TV rights for the Indian subcontinents while package B consists of the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent. Package C is a special bouquet of 18 matches, including some weekend games and playoffs while package D consists of the TV and digital rights of the rest of the world. The bidding war on Day 1 of the auction ie Sunday (June 12) went till 6 PM IST. The auction will then move to the next day and the winner will be announced only after the bidding war for all four packages has been concluded. The result of the auction is expected to come late on Monday or Tuesday.