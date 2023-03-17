Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl return as Zimbabwe name squad for Netherlands ODIs

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], March 17 : Zimbabwe have named a full-strength squad that features their premier players including Blessing Muzarab, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl for the ODI series against the Netherlands, all set to commence from March 21.

While Raza and Burl are back from franchise cricket commitments abroad, the Chevrons have also been boosted by the return of Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarab. Williams, Chatara and Muzarab are all coming off injuries.

Williams had a finger fracture in January, and Chatara hurt a thigh muscle the same month. When Muzarab's quadriceps injury flared up during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, he had been out since late November.

All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe will first play three ODIs between March 21 and 25 against the Netherlands in Harare.

"It's great to have the whole team back and everyone fighting fit. It's naturally our intention to win the series. However, in doing so, it is also an opportunity to try out different combinations to achieve that goal, with an eye on the upcoming World Cup qualifier tournament," Zimbabwe Cricket quoted head coach Dave Houghton as saying.

The current series can be used as a training ground for the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualification 2023, even though both teams are no longer in the running for direct qualification to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

In June or July of this year, Zimbabwe will host the Qualification.

Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marum, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarab, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.

