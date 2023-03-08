Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I won't appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days, says Gambhir

New Delhi, March 8 Former India opener Gautram Gambhir has said that matches finishing in two and a half days is not the best advertisement for Test cricket.

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.

As the debate around the nature of the pitches prepared for the first three Tests continue, Gambhir admitted that it's not nice to see Test matches being wrapped up in 2.5 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor