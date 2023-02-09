Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Steve Waugh shocked after Australia drop Travis Head for Nagpur Test

Former Australian stars Matthew Hayden and Steve Waugh have been left shell-shocked by the axing of Travis Head for the first Test against India. Head has been dropped for the Nagpur Test with Peter Handscomb replacing him in the line-up.

Head, who is the number 4 ranked Test batter in the world, has been sensationally dropped by Australia for the opener of the four-match series. Head in coming off a brilliant home series against the West Indies, where he scored 525 runs at a staggering average of 87.50, becoming the first Australian batter to finish a home Test summer with over 500 runs and a strike rate above 95.

Speaking about Head being dropped, Waugh took to Twitter to say that it is hard to believe that Australia have dropped their best batter in the last 12 months.“Hard to believe we can drop the number 4 ranked test batsman in the world and probably our best batsman in the last 12 months plus he bowls better than average off spin - let’s wait and see-maybe the Aussie selectors are genius’s!,” Waugh posted on his Twitter account. India got off a dream start in the first Test of the series in Nagpur with bowlers bowling out Aussies for under 200.