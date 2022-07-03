Brian Lara lauds Jasprit Bumrah after India pacer breaks his 19-year old record

Jasprit Bumrah pulled off a heist of sorts as he smashed 35 runs against Stuart Broad to break Brian Lara's 19-year-old record for most runs scored in an over in Test cricket and the West Indies legend reacted to the feat with epic tweet.Back in 2003, during West Indies' tour of South Africa, left-arm spinner Robin Peterson had conceded 28 runs against Lara in the Johannesburg Test match.

Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done!🏆#icctestchampionship#testcricket#recordbreakerpic.twitter.com/bVMrpd6p1V — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 2, 2022

Lara later took to Twitter to congratulate Bumrah on his feat. He tweeted, "Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done!"After staring with the bat, Bumrah continued his magic on Saturday, providing India with the early breakthrough. He dismissed both the England openers - Alex Lees and Zak Crawley - before sending back Ollie Pope for 10. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each as England ended Day 2 with 84 for five, trailing by 332 wickets.

