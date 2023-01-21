Can’t overlook importance of Pawar: CM Shinde hails NCP supremo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday praised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, saying his contribution to the cooperative sector cannot be ignored.Shinde was speaking at the 46th annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) in Pune, where Pawar shared the dais with him. Pawar is the chairman of the VSI."Pawar is an experienced leader at the state and national level. His contribution to the cooperative sector is huge and cannot be ignored," the chief minister said.In the interest of the people and welfare of the state, Pawar is always available for guidance and suggestions to whoever is in power, he said.

He often calls me over the telephone to make suggestions and give advice," Shinde said.Notably, Shinde and his supporting MLAs had rebelled against Shiv Sena leadership and questioned party chief Uddhav Thackeray's decision of joining hands with the NCP and Congress to form a government in the state.The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation headed by Thackeray collapsed following the rebellion and Shinde became the chief minister on June 30 last year.CM Shinde said the cooperative sector has played an important role in the country's development and realising its importance, the Centre has set up a separate ministry for the sector.

"The central government has assured full support to the cooperative sector in Maharashtra," he said.Shinde also lauded the cooperative sector for following its social responsibility even during the time of crisis and not just focusing on profit or loss.The chief minister said his government was committed to protecting the interests of the cooperative sector.A total of 2.5 lakh hectares will be brought under irrigation in the next few years, he said.