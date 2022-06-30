Channel Seven drags Cricket Australia to court over TV rights contract

Australian television network Channel Seven has reportedly filed a suit to end the TV rights deal with Cricket Australia (CA) with immediate effect. The reason behind the same is a long-standing dispute between the network and the cricket board. Meanwhile, CA had earlier said it is surprising to learn that Channel Seven has already begun the legal proceedings against them.Channel Seven, which has been enjoying the broadcast rights for cricket down under for a considerable amount of time, has reportedly made an appeal in the Federal Court demanding to end their TV rights deal with Cricket Australia.

As per the Daily Telegraph, Channel Seven has taken legal action against Cricket Australia alleging the national cricket board repeatedly breached its six-year media rights contract.“Cricket Australia (CA) is aware of reports that our broadcast partner, the Seven Network, has commenced legal proceedings against CA in relation to recent COVID-impacted cricket seasons,” CA said in a statement.“CA delivered two very successful cricket seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22, including every WBBL and BBL game (a total of 240 games over two seasons) and highly acclaimed international schedules, despite the enormous challenges presented by the global pandemic. In the circumstances, CA is astonished that Seven has brought this unwarranted action which will be strenuously defended”, read the statement further.The six-year media rights contract between CA and Channel Seven which ends in 2024 is estimated to be worth a staggering $ 450 million.

