Chetan Sharma makes shocking claim about Hardik Pandya says, India all-rounder visits his home to earn favours

In a shocking development, Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma on Tuesday was caught on camera revealing shocking things about star Indian payers, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Sourav Ganguly, etc. In a sting operation conducted by Zee News, Chetan Sharma also talked about the internal discussions which he had with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. In the sting operation, Sharma claimed that several India players take injections in order to play at international level despite not fully fit. The chief selector also claimed that captain Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya call him frequently and often come to his home in order to earn favours from him.

Chetan Sharma also revealed in the sting that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in line to take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the long run. Hardik led India to victory in the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand as Rohit decided to skip the games and the BCCI selectors decided to give youngsters like Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik ample opportunities to prove themselves. Chetan Sharma's sting operation has sent shockwaves in the cricketing community with potentially extreme implications for the sport in the country. The BCCI chief selector has shed light on an intriguing angle in the now infamous Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli spat, stating that Ganguly had asked the then-Indian captain to reconsider his decision to quit T20I captaincy. The chief selector also claimed that it was his decision to bring in the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill and several other players to the Indian national team. He claimed the number to be around 15-20 players.

