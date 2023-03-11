Cheteshwar Pujara becomes 1st active Indian Player to make 2000 runs against Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara added another feather to his crown after passing the 2000-run mark in Tests against Australia. Pujara, whose place in the Indian squad was put into question not long ago, appears to have reached a purple patch once more, scoring useful runs for the Indian team. Pujara crossed the 2000-run milestone in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia, a feat not achieved by any active Indian cricketer at the moment.

Only Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid have managed to score 2000 runs against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the past.

The Ahmedabad test was the 24th for Pujara in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the first one being in the 2017-18 season.

India lost the wicket of their skipper Rohit Sharma for 35 (58) in the first hour of Day 3. But India quickly recovered with the help of Pujara and Gill. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara dominated Australian bowlers in the first session of the fourth Test.