Cheteshwar Pujara's inputs will be invaluable for Team India in WTC final: Gavaskar

Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has pointed that batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be crucial to provide invaluable inputs to the Indian team for the World Test Championship Final against Australia. India will lock horns against Australia in their second Test championship final at The Oval from June 7 onwards. Sunil Gavaskar is of the view that Cheteshwar Pujara's inputs will be invaluable to the Indian team in both batting as well as in the captaincy. Among the Indian squad players for the Championship, only Pujara was in England, playing county cricket and getting some Test experience under his belt. He was also the captain of the Sussex team that featured Australia's modern great Steve Smith.

"The fact that he is been around (in England) will mean that he will have also seen how the pitch has been behaving at The Oval. He might not have played at The Oval, and he might be in Sussex not too far away from London but he will have kept an eye on what is happening and his inputs will be invaluable as far as the batting unit is concerned or even as far as the captaincy is concerned," Gavaskar told Star Sports.He also stated that India's modern wall in Test cricket might be having strategies chalked out for Smith. "He will have the captains here as far as the Oval pitch is concerned and don't forget he has also been captaining the team, so he definitely will have worked out quite a few strategies seeing that Steve Smith, the Australian is his teammate at the moment," Gavaskar added.