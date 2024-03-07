Sunil Gavaskar Cuts Cake on 37th Anniversary of 10,000 Test Runs on Day 1 of Dharamshala Test; Watch Video

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar thanked the BCCI for acknowledging the 37th anniversary of his historic 10,000th Test run.

Gavaskar, widely regarded as one of the greatest openers, became the first player to reach the milestone on March 7, 1987, against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. He scored 63 runs in India's lone innings.

In a video posted by the BCCI, the 74-year-old commentator cut a cake to celebrate the occasion. He also revealed that his statistician, Mohandas Menon, informed him that the same date marked his maiden Test fifty.

“This is terrific! I want to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for remembering this day. It’s a memorable day indeed for me getting to the 10,000 mark on the 7th of March," Gavaskar said.

"Also, when I came into the commentary box today, Mohandas Menon, our stats guy, told me this was also the day when I got my first half-century in Test cricket. So, terrific from the BCCI to remember this and to felicitate me with this wonderful cake, lovely, tasty cake as well,” he added.

“Also, on the day that Ravichandran Ashwin plays his 100th Test match. So, it’s a really special day for Indian cricket not just for me or Ashwin. I hope that we end this Test match with another win. Thank you, BCCI, and all for your support,” he further added.

