IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Dhruv Jurel's Insightful Prediction Leads to Ollie Pope's Wicket Dismissal; Watch Video

India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's prediction proved accurate as England batsman Ollie Pope was dismissed on the stroke of lunch on the first day of the Dharamsala Test.

Pope, who struggled against Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav on a turning pitch at the HPCA Stadium, was outfoxed by a googly from Kuldeep in the 26th over.

Kuldeep sends Pope packing with a Jaffa 🤯🤌



India get their second wicket at the stroke of Lunch

Jurel, anticipating Pope's intent, had warned Kuldeep just before the delivery: "Badhega ye aage (He will come forward)!"

Pope, attempting to counter the spin, came down the track but misjudged the googly that turned away from him. Kuldeep completed the dismissal with a sharp catch from Jurel, who dislodged the bails with Pope well out of his crease.

England reached lunch at 100/2 after electing to bat first. Kuldeep claimed both wickets for India, dismissing opener Ben Duckett for 27 earlier in the session.