India vs England 5th Test: England list Paul Collingwood, Marcus Trescothick as Sub-Fielders

England have listed coaching staff member Paul Collingwood and Marcus Trescothick as substitute fielders, for the first day of the fifth Test against India. With Robinson out, the visitors were left with 14 players, as Rehan Ahmed headed back home after the fourth match.

Coaches 🆚 Players

Slip Cordon Challenge 💪

20 Chances each 🤲

1 Point for a catch 👏

Coaches 🆚 Players

Slip Cordon Challenge 💪

20 Chances each 🤲

1 Point for a catch 👏

2 Points for a great catch 🙌

As a result, Trescothick and Collingwood would take up substitute fielder duties, as and when required. Also, as per the ICC rule a team must name four substitute fielder for a match. Meanwhile, both the members had decent reputation as fielders, with Collingwood taking 96 catches in 68 Tests, and Trescothick taking 95 catches in 76 Tests.The coaching staff also did their bit, to be ready, and trained for slip-fielding on Wednesday.

England named one change in the playing XI. Only Robinson was the one to miss out, while pacer Mark Wood returned to the side. They went in with three spinners in Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir.