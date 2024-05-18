“I Know What I Can Do on the Field”: Kohli Fires Back at Critics Ahead of Crucial RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter, has responded forcefully to recent criticism of his T20 strike rate ahead of a crucial match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that could determine RCB's playoff fate.

Kohli, the former RCB captain, has a history of letting his batting silence doubters. However, this time he addressed the criticism directly. Earlier in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, his strike rate came under scrutiny. The criticism intensified after Sunil Gavaskar, a legendary Indian batsman, questioned Kohli's T20 suitability for the upcoming T20 World Cup selection. Kohli's response to Gavaskar sparked a public debate.

"I don't need to react at all," Kohli said. "I know what I can do on the field. I don't need to explain my abilities to anyone. I've never needed instructions on winning matches. I've learned by experiencing different situations and overcoming failures. Consistent success doesn't happen by chance."

Despite the criticism, Kohli secured his spot in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States. The 35-year-old currently leads the IPL 2024 run-scoring charts with 661 runs at a healthy strike rate of 155.16 in 13 innings.

RCB has turned their season around after a dismal start. After losing seven of their first eight games, they have won their last five. CSK, the defending champions, will be a tough opponent coming off a victory against the Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will be without their English players, who have returned for national duty.