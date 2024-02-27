Virat Kohli To Skip IPL 2024 After Birth of Son Akaay?

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli recently announced the birth of their son Akaay. Kohli who has been away from the field for family reasons might be out from action for quite sometime. Virat Kohli fans have been eager to see their favourite back on the cricket field and have been making their presence felt on social media. However, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has added to the woes of Kohli fans by suggesting that the stylish batsman may not even be seen in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on 22 March.

Gavaskar, who was interacting with the students of Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi during a Star Sports Star event responded to one of the queries about when Virat Kohli would be returning from the break.“Kya woh khelenge… kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play… He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well,” Gavaskar said.Kohli may not be part of the Indian Test squad, however, he has been following the performance of the young brigade and was quick to react to the hosts' series win against England. India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with a win in the fourth Test in Ranchi as the hosts came back from a deficit of 46 runs to beat England by 5 wickets as Dhruv Jurel stood out with the bat in both the innings.Kohli left the Indian camp from Hyderabad on January 21 and since then has been away and is now set to miss the final Test match as well. There is uncertainty whether Kohli will return at the start of the IPL or not given there has been no update regarding the same either from him or the BCCI.

