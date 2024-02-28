Sunil Gavaskar Issues Major Warning Amid Rumours of Rishabh Pant’s Comeback in IPL 2024

In December 2022, Rishabh Pant survived a horrific car crash which kept him away from playing the game. But if reports are to be believed, he is in the last stage of his recovery and has also been posting training videos on social media. And now that the Delhi Capitals gears up to welcome their captain, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that Pant shall only resume playing if he is fully fit. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said the team management should not do anything that may result in another setback.

“He certainly has the ability to think on his feet. If he gets back to full fitness, the reins of (Delhi Capitals) captaincy should be handed over to him. Let’s stay hopeful. This season is the first of his coming back to full fitness. Let’s not rush him into doing something that there will be a setback. The knee plays a pivotal role in batting as well as keeping — which, of course, he may not do initially. Maybe he won’t be the usual Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing,” Gavaskar told Star Sports. Coming back from injury is always difficult for cricketers, no matter how serious is its nature. Gavaskar hopes Pant to be healthy enough to play in the IPL which would mark the way to his return to the Indian dressing room. “I’m also a big fan of him. For me the most important thing is he should be healthy like before, so that he can come and entertain us. It will be very difficult for him and it will take some time for him to get that batting fluency. But good that he has started training,” Gavaskar added.



Pant had turned up for the Test series against Bangladesh before suffering multiple injuries in the road accident. As far as his IPL records are concerned, he has played 98 games and scored 2838 runs at a strike rate of 147. Pant missed the entire 2023 season and he was replaced by David Warner as Delhi Capitals' captain. However, Gavaskar feels a fit-again Pant should return as the captain of the Delhi-based franchise next season. Delhi Capitals roped in Harry Brook, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra and Tristan Stubbs at the IPL 2024 auction. DC will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first IPL 2024 fixtures. The Delhi Capitals will play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam.For the unversed, IPL is set to resume from March 22nd.



