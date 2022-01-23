Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer pull out of IPL 2022 auctions

The IPL 2022 mega auction has received registrations from a total of 1214 players, across 5 categories of base prices. However, some of the big names of international cricket has decided to give the 15th edition a miss due to various reasons. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Joe Root and Mitchell Starc have decided to skip this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The star players, big names in international cricket, have decided not to enroll for the mega-auction, to be held on February 12 and 13. Root had previously declared that he would have to sacrifice IPL for England and Test cricket, but the absence of Stokes, Archer and Starc was a surprise. England fast bowling all-rounder Sam Curran who was an integral part of CSK has also decided against going into the auction.

Sam Curran, was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 winning side, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was released by the team ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction and the team decided to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, captain MS Dhoni, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, and England all-rounder Moeen Ali.Curran took to Twitter to reveal the exact reason behind opting out of the mega auction. He stated that it was agreed that he would not enter the IPL 2022 auction and will focus on his rehabilitation. The biggest absentee in the auction list was Chris Gayle who has been part of the league since its inception. He has amassed 4965 runs in 142 matches and stands 7th in the all-time highest-scorers list. His tally is the third-highest among overseas players, behind David Warner and AB de Villiers. He has also hit most centuries (6) and sixes (357) in the cash-rich league. Moreover, his whirlwind 175 not-out against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2013 continues to be the highest individual score in the tournament.