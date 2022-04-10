Chris Silverwood appointed Sri Lanka head coach for two years

Sri Lanka Cricket named Chris Silverwood as the national team's new coach on Saturday (April 9). He will take over from Rumesh Ratnayake, who was appointed as the interim coach. "I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started," said Silverwood. "They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon," he added.

Ashley De Silva, the CEO of SLC also congratulated Silverwood: "We are delighted to appoint Chris as the new Head Coach of the national team. He is an extremely experienced coach and from our discussions with him in the recruitment process it is clear he has the required qualities we are looking for to take the team forward. "Silverwood, who played six Tests and seven ODIs for England, was appointed as the head coach of England in October 2019. He quit from the post after England lost 0-4 in the Ashes in 2021-22. Before taking over as the head coach from Trevor Bayliss, he also worked as the bowling coach of England. During that phase, England went on to win the 2019 50-over World Cup.