Clash between fans and LSG members compelled LSG, SRH match to a brief halt

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], May 13 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants was halted due to an altercation between the fans and the LSG dugout at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

The altercation began when the umpire decided to deny Abdul Samad a waist-high no-ball against Avesh Khan in the third ball of the 19th over. Initially, the on-field umpire deemed it as a no-ball but, LSG decided to review the decision. The matter went to the third umpire and he decided to overturn the initial decision which enraged the fans as well as SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen. The South African batter went to the umpire to protest against the decision in an mated fashion.

As everybody on the field started to process the decision, LSG members were seen pointing at the crowd. The actual incident that provoked the fans has not been revealed but reports emerged that fans threw nuts and bolts at the LSG dugout.

The game was halted and there are reports that the on-field umpire had to run all the way to the dugout and try to calm down things. Andy Flower was seen having a chat with the umpire as well. Things started to get ugly as de Kock and Klaasen, the two South Africans were having a chat.

During the mid-innings interview, Klaasen showcased his disappointment regarding the decision as well as the way the crowd reacted to the decision.

"Disappointed of the crowd to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," Klassen said after the first innings.

Even after this altercation, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to put up a competitive total of 182/6 in 20 overs.

