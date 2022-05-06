County Championship 2022: Ben Stokes goes ballistic in first appearance of season, smashes 34 runs in one over

Making his first appearance in the ongoing County Championship, England test captain and Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday made an immediate impact by smashing 34 runs in a single over.

He accomplished this feat during his side's match against Worcestershire in the County Championship Division Two 2022 at New Road in Worcester.

In the 117th over of the innings, the stylish all-rounder smashed spinner Josh Baker for 6,6,6,6,6,4. Prior to this explosive display of batsmanship, Stokes was batting at 70 off 59 deliveries. With five consecutive sixes, he reached his century in just 64 deliveries.

Currently, at the lunch break, Stokes is unbeaten at 147 off just 82 deliveries laced with eight fours and 15 sixes, with David Bedingham (119*) as his partner. Durham is currently 549/4 in 123 overs at Day two of the match.

Pacer Ben Gibbon is the pick of the bowlers for Worcestershire with 2/81 in 23 overs, four of them being maidens.

Notably, England Cricket Board in April announced the appointment of all-rounder Ben Stokes as the men's Test team captain.

Stokes succeeded Joe Root in becoming the 81st captain of the England men's Test team.

Brief Scores Durham 549/4 in 123 overs (Ben Stokes 147*, David Bedingham 119*, Ben Gibbon 2/81) vs Worcestershire.

( With inputs from ANI )

