County Championship 2022: Sussex's Cheteshwar Pujara slams fourth consecutive ton in this season

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara continues to make his case for another national call-up stronger with each passing county game, as he slammed his fourth century of the season in as many games for Sussex against Middlesex at Hove on Saturday.

Pujara, who was dropped from the Indian Test squad earlier this year due to an inconsistent run of form, has made a strong statement with his form in the ongoing County Championship Division Two.

Ever since being signed as an overseas batter replacing the Australian batter Travis Head by Sussex, Pujara has been extremely impressive for his side. In his previous three outings for the county, he has scored 6, 201* against Derbyshire, 109 and 12 against Worcestershire and 203 against Durham.

In the ongoing game against Middlesex, he is currently unbeaten at 144.

In international cricket, Pujara has played 95 matches in the longest format of the game for India, scoring 6713 runs at an average of 43.87.

The veteran Test batter has scored 32 fifties and 18 centuries in the longest format of the game. Pujara has also represented India in five ODIs.

Brief Scores: Sussex 392 (Tom Alsop 113, Ali Orr 99, Shaheen Afridi 3/97) and 265/3 (Cheteshwar Pujara 144*, Tom Alsop 66, Shaheen Afridi 1/43) Middlesex 358 (Luke Hollman 82, John Simpson 71, Ollie Robinson 5/66).

( With inputs from ANI )

