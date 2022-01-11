COVID-19: Delhi and District Cricket Association shuts operations with immediate effect

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to shut its all operations with immediate effect after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed that all private offices shall be closed except those that come under the exempted category.

DDCA has also sent their staff to home which was working at a capacity of 50 percent.

"Our DDCA president has given the order to wind up the operations and has sent back the staff with immediate effect, after DDMA guidelines came up we are closing the ground," DDCA General Manager Neeraj Sharma said.

Although Ranji Trophy has been postponed but we are working to develop ground because we are aware that we can be called at any time for the tournament resumption. Only pitch worker and ground man will stay to keep the pitch in good condition," he added.

Meanwhile, Private banks, insurance companies, courier services, non-banking financial corporations, and companies providing essential services will remain open.

The DDMA has also ordered that the dine-in service in restaurants and bars will be discontinued in the national capital

Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

