Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA at Arun Jaitley Stadium for Playing 100 Tests for India (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) after the second day's play of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Railways and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Moments of pride as Virat Kohli gets felicitated by DDCA for his 100th Test appearance! A true icon of Indian cricket.



Enjoy Full felicitation ceromany by DDCA. ✨pic.twitter.com/5y83yPjQnt — Kohlistic🔥 (@Kohlistic18) January 31, 2025

Kohli, who reached the milestone of 100 Test matches for India during the series against Sri Lanka in March 2022 at Mohali, was honoured with a shawl and a memento by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

The 36-year-old is one of only three players from Delhi to have played 100 or more Test matches for India. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma (105) and opening batter Virender Sehwag (104) are the other two.

Kohli is currently featuring in his first Ranji Trophy in nearly 13 years. His last appearance in India’s premier domestic First-Class competition came in November 2012.

However, Kohli failed to make a significant impact in the match. He was clean bowled by pacer Himanshu Sangwan for just six runs.

Delhi ended the day at 334 for seven, leading Railways by 93 runs. Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni scored 99, falling just short of a century, while Sumit Mathur remained unbeaten on 78.