Cricket Australia confirms men's tour of Pakistan after 24 years

Australia confirmed their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years after receiving a go-ahead from governments of both the countries and the players' association, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.Australia, who last toured Pakistan in 1998, will play three tests, an equal number of one-day internationals and one T20 match between March 4 and April 5."I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian Governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement."This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game. We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams.""We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years," Hockley's Pakistani counterpart Faisal Hasnain said.

The released itinerary will see Rawalpindi host the tour-opening first Test, swapping with Karachi which will now host the second Test from March 12. The schedule was revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March.The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be the venue for the final Test. The teams will then return to Rawalpindi where each of the four white-ball games will be played between March 29 and April 5. The three Tests will count towards the ICC Test Championship standings while the ODIs will be part of the World Cup Super League.As per an agreement between the two board, Australia's Test side will complete their isolation in Australia, before arriving in Islamabad on February 27 on a chartered flight. After a one-day room isolation, they will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on March 24.