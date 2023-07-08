Cricket fraternity extends wishes to Sourav Ganguly on his 51st birthday

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The Indian cricketing fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to legendary Indian batter and former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who turned 51 on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in India, which he served as a president from 2019-22, also wished Ganguly on his birthday.

"424 intl. matches 18,575 intl. runs 38 intl. centuries Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain and former BCCI President @SGanguly99

a very Happy Birthday," tweeted BCCI.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also extended his wishes to Ganguly.

"Happy Birthday, Dada! May the almighty bless you with good health and prosperity. Have a great year ahead and I look forward to seeing you soon - @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," tweeted Shah.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who earned the backing of Ganguly in the early stages of his career, also wished the legend on his birthday in a hilarious manner.

"When you're planning the next prank with dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked Happy birthday #dadi! Loads of love always @SGanguly99," tweeted Yuvraj.

Ganguly's former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, also extended wishes to Ganguly on his 51st birthday.

"Maharaja Tomare Selam! Happy birthday, Prince of Kolkata! #HappyBirthdayDada | #SouravGanguly | @SGanguly99," tweeted KKR.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also wished Ganguly on his birthday, saying that Ganguly led Team India to new heights of success in his stint as a captain.

"This Jersey, this era will always be special for Indian cricket fans. Happy Birthday to the man who led India to new heights during this era Wish you a wonderful year full of happiness and good health Dada @SGanguly99," tweeted Jaffer.

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa also wished a "fantastic year ahead" to Ganguly.

"Birthday greetings to the one and only @SGanguly99!! Have a fantastic year ahead Dada!! Love always!," tweeted Ganguly.

Delhi Capitals (DC), the IPL team with which Ganguly is associated as Director of Cricket also revisited some of the best moments of his career.

"Roles and times might have changed, but our love and respect for Dada remained the same Send in your wishes as we celebrate Dada's special day #HappyBirthdayDada@SGanguly99," tweeted DC.

In the long format, Sourav played 113 matches. He scored 7,212 runs at an average of 42.17. He smashed 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries in 188 innings, with the best score of 239. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket. He smashed a century on his Test debut against England at the Lord's in 1996.

As a captain, he led India in 49 matches. Out of this, India won 21 matches, lost 13 and drew 15 matches. With a win percentage of 42.85, he is one of the most successful captains for India. In 2001, the Ganguly-led side defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Australian team, captained by Steve Waugh, challenged India to follow on in the series, but VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid staged one of the greatest comebacks in Indian cricket history in the second Test at Kolkata. This Test series win is considered as one of India's best.

In 2004, he also oversaw an ODI and Test series in Pakistan. The Test series triumph was India's first on Pakistani soil. India also won the ODI series.

Ganguly has also represented India in 311 ODIs, scoring 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02. He has scored 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries in 300 innings, with the best score of 183. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket and the third-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

Ganguly is the fourth-fastest to 7,000 (174 innings), 8,000 (200 innings) and 9,000 ODI runs (228 innings) and third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs (263 innings).

His run in 2000 as a batter made him the player with second highest runs in ODIs in a calendar year. In that year, Ganguly played 32 ODIs, scoring 1,579 runs at an average of 56.39. He also scored seven centuries and six fifties, with the best score of 144.

He led India to 147 ODI matches, winning 76, losing 66 and five failed to produce results. In ODIs, he had a win percentage of 51.70.

Ganguly led India to the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy for the first time. India and SL also shared the title in 2002 after the final was abandoned due to rain.

Ganguly's most memorable moment was definitely when he removed his shirt on the Lord's balcony and started waving it, when India famously beat England from the jaws of defeat in the Natwest Trophy finals in 2002. Ganguly also led India to the World Cup finals in 2003, where they narrowly lost to Australia in the championship game.

Overall, Ganguly represented India in 424 matches, scoring 18,575 runs in 488 innings at an average of 41.46. He has scored a total of 38 centuries and 107 fifties, with the best score of 239. He is the 15th-highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket. Ganguly is also the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in international cricket.

