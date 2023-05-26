Cricket fraternity reacts to Shubman Gill's explosive ton against MI in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : The world cricketing fraternity took to social media on Friday to express their awe for Indian batter Shubman Gill's century for Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The third century of the season by in-form opener Shubman Gill and his century stand with Sai Sudarshan powered Gujarat Titans to a massive 233/3 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In the match, Gill brought up his third century of the ongoing IPL season. He scored 129 runs in just 60 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 215.00.

Star India batter Virat Kohli, who Gill is compared to by cricketing fans due to his consistency at a young age and his elegant strokeplay, took notice of Gill's ton and posted a story acknowledging it. He used a star emoji to express his awe for Gill's knock.

India's 2011 World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also expressed his appreciation for Gill, calling him the "new prince of Indian cricket."

"Another great innings by the new prince of Indian cricket !! @ShubmanGill GTvsmi #IPL2O23," tweeted Yuvraj.

Rishabh Pant, who missed out on IPL 2023 after sustaining injuries in a car accident last year, also enjoyed Gill's knock.

"Class babaaa," said Pant's story caption on Instagram.

Former middle-order batter Suresh Raina also tweeted, "Another brilliant century by the young maestro @ShubmanGill! The future of Indian cricket shining bright. Keep rocking, champ! #MIvGT #IPL2023."

South African batting legend AB de Villiers also expressed his admiration for Gill's knock and was left speechless by the Punjab batter.

"SHUBMAN GILL! Wow. I don't really have words," tweeted de Villers.

"His ability to identify moments and accelerate, with consistency, puts him in a class of his own. Also keep in mind, most of his games have been at Ahmedabad, one of the bigger grounds around. Well played Shubman," added de Villiers in another tweet.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also lauded Gill for his century, "Love watching @ShubmanGill Bat .. Like all high-class players he makes it look so easy .. he is the next big thing in Indian cricket .. #IPL2023 #Sachin #Virat."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also lauded Gil for his knock and his "amazing consistency and hunger."

"What a player. 3rd hundred in 4 matches and some breathtaking shots. Amazing consistency and hunger, the kind of stuff big players do, cash in on the purple patch #ShubhmanGill," tweeted Sehwag.

Gill currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2023. He has scored 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.78, with three centuries and four fifties. His best score is 129. His runs have come at a strike rate of 156.43.

Coming to the match, knocks by Gill, Sai Sudarshan (43) and skipper Hardik Pandya (28*) helped GT post 233/3 after being put to bat first by MI.

Piyush Chawla and Akash Madhwal got a wicket each.

