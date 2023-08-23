Cricket legend and former Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Heath Streak passes away

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak died on Tuesday after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 49. He was undergoing treatment in South Africa after being diagnosed with what friends and close ones described as colon and liver cancer.The former Zimbabwe captain represented the country in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs. He still continues to be Zimbabwe's all-time highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs. The former right-arm pacer has 216 wickets in Tests and 239 in ODIs.

Streak is the first Zimbabwe cricketer to claim 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs. He is also the only Zimbabwe cricketer to complete the double of 100 Test wickets and 1000 Test runs and the only one from the country to score 2000 runs and claim 200 wickets in ODIs.The gutsy all-rounder, who was a good exponent of the new ball, could also give the ball a whack in the lower middle order. His 1990 Test runs with a best of 127* and 2943 runs in ODIs at an average of 28.29 is proof of that.Streak made his Test and ODI debut in the same year in 1993 and after consistent performances with both bat and ball, was appointed captain of the side in 2000. He was named the bowling coach of the Zimbabwe side in 2009. He held the position till 2013. His second stint as part of the Zimbabwe side's support staff was between 2016 and 2018. He also served as the bowling coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.