Cricket officially included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially approved the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. This widely anticipated decision was made during the IOC session in Mumbai on Monday. In addition to cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash have also been formally included in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.The decision was confirmed by Nita Ambani, a member of the IOC. "The inclusion of cricket in the sports programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games was a welcome addition that had the potential to attract a lot of new interest and opportunities for the Olympic movement across newer geographies in the world." "As an IOC member, a proud Indian, and an ardent cricket fan, I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028!," the owner of Mumbai Indians team in the IPL said.

Cricket has only featured in one previous edition of the Olympics in 1900 when only two teams took part. The IOC session is being held in India for only the second time in history, returning to the country after 40 years. "I'm delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the 141st IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai," Ambani added. "The hope of an Olympic dream just became an active pursuit for countless athletes around the world. This remarkable journey over the next five years will undoubtedly change lives, inspiring athletes with the opportunity to represent their sport and country on the world's biggest stage," said Janet Evans, LA28 Chief Athlete Officer. "Participating in the Games is an experience unlike any other, and any athlete who pursues it will become an invaluable thread within the shared story of the LA28 Games. "Greg Barclay, the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), added, "Cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games has been a priority for our organization, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our great sport and athletes at the LA28 Games and hopefully many Olympic Games to come."I'd like to thank LA28 and the International Olympic Committee for their support and for their trust in our organization's ability to deliver a world class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world. The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, is truly icing on the cake."