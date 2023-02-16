Cricket West Indies appoint Rovman Powell and Shai Hope as T20 and ODI captain

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced new white-ball captains for their upcoming assignments in the format, with hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell appointed to lead the Windies in T20I cricket. Wicketkeeper batter Shai Hope will lead the team in the 50-over format.

The pair will succeed Nicholas Pooran who stepped down from the role after West Indies' disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last year. The two-time champions lost to Scotland and Ireland in the first round, leading to their elimination from the tournament. The left-handed batter quit the captaincy with the intent of doing his best as a player. Barring an improbable set of results in the final few Super League fixtures, West Indies would have to earn their spot at the ODI World Cup in India later this year via the global qualifier in Zimbabwe, which is scheduled for June-July. They are currently eighth on the table, way behind seventh-placed Afghanistan.