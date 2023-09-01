Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Rizwan pull out of Big Bash League 2023 Draft

West Indian swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran and Pakistan gloveman Mohammad Rizwan have pulled out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft on Sunday, September 3. Pooran last played for the Melbourne Stars in the 2020/21 BBL, has been in red-hot form in the shortest format. Having top-scored in the inaugural MLC season, including a breathtaking century in the summit clash, the southpaw was also the Player of the Series in West Indies' recent T20I series win against India.

While Pooran's withdrawal comes as a bit of a surprise considering his availability until the grand finale, Rizwan's full participation was always questionable, considering Pakistan's three-Test series in Australia during the first month of the league.However, it is understood that the West Indies white-ball series against England in December may have played a part in Pooran's withdrawal. The duo was part of the elite Platinum list featuring 25 Star players named earlier this week.