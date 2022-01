Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain after the conclusion of the bilateral red-ball series in South Africa. Kohli dropped the captaincy bombshell after India suffered a shocking series defeat at the hands of South Africa in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. From Indian opener KL Rahul to legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards, a host of cricket icons congratulated Kohli after his incredible captaincy stint came to an end on Saturday.

Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli.



You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/CqOWtx2mQ7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2022

Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI@imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022

Integrity, insight and inclusivity.



Your contribution to the team as captain is invaluable, you’ve been a great leader to this side. It’s been a pleasure playing under you.🙌 pic.twitter.com/K5iwPIuplZ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2022

A leader in every sense. Can't thank you enough for all that you've done, Skip. 🇮🇳💙 @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/IJlkX6aEoV — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 15, 2022

Congratulations, Virat, on a stellar stint as Test captain. In an era dominated by white-ball cricket, it's great to see how passionate you are about the longest format. You have led by example, played the game with great intensity & valued preparation in pursuit of excellence👌 pic.twitter.com/8nnJF9Njug — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2022

You are the inspiration for many! https://t.co/0xa9mVAoHv — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) January 15, 2022

That flare of passion with which you led your side was visible in your captaincy. It’s been 7 years of fearless leadership, quality spirit of cricket and a great ambassadorship of the game. Best wishes for the future bro @imVkohli, keep rocking 🤙🏼 https://t.co/G2BcSTzIRM — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 15, 2022

@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2022