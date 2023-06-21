Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's sporty take on International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 21 : India's T20 star Suryakumar Yadav celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day just like in his uncanny batting style.

Suryakumar has been one of the brightest Indian cricketers in the T20 format and has been rising through the ranks to become a crucial cog in India's T20 playing XI team.

He took to Instagram Stories and shared a collage of his unorthodox shots from matches and practice sessions.

The collage comprised of pictures of his sporty shots, reflecting the amount of strength and flexibility a cricketer requires.

"International Yoga Day, it is. Wishing everyone good health & peace," he captioned.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

