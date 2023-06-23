CWC Qualifier: USA pacer Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in international cricket

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 23 : United States pacer Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the ICC's Event Panel confirmed that the fast bowler uses an illegal bowling action.

"The 26-year-old was reported by the match officials following his side's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies on June 18," International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

"The Event Panel reviewed match footage of Phillip's bowling action and concluded that he employs an illegal bowling action and as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is suspended from bowling in international cricket," the statement further read.

Phillip's suspension shall remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes that his bowling action is legal.

Phillip was part of USA's squad at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe and had made a fast start to the event with three wickets in his side's opening match against the West Indies.

USA have lost their first three matches at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier event, with their five-wicket loss to the Netherlands in Harare on Thursday leaving them at the bottom of Group A ahead of their final group match against Zimbabwe on Monday.

